Nasdacoin (NSD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,534.00

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $35,318.07 and $2,534.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,223,832 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

