National Bankshares Boosts Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$12.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

Shawcor Price Performance

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$7.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.59. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$4.24 and a 12 month high of C$8.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$560.55 million and a PE ratio of -7.93.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$307.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.37 million. Analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.7244487 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

