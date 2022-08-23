Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Trading Up 50%

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 50% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 124,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 300,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products in Canada. The company offers plant-based food under the Plantein brand; hemp food under the NATERA and CHII brands; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; and mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild brand, as well as various products under the NATERA Sports and NATERA FX brands.

