nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCNO. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 36.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 19.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Several analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

NCNO stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $32.09. 8,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,538. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $890,094.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,055,364.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $890,094.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,055,364.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $2,182,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,637.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,938,354 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

