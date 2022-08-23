NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $21.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.76. 50,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,262. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.