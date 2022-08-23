NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Makes New $8.91 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 172,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,050,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,869,000 after buying an additional 530,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,418,000 after buying an additional 268,103 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after buying an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 520,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.19. 51,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,938,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.