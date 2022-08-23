NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 46,531 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,531 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 47,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPYD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.84. The company had a trading volume of 71,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,904. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $45.83.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.