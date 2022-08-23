NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 57,536 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,536 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,591,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,533 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,460,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after acquiring an additional 962,188 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,539,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after acquiring an additional 575,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.18. The stock had a trading volume of 19,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $63.67.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.