NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,108,000 after acquiring an additional 101,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,205,000 after acquiring an additional 136,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $99.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.04 and a 200 day moving average of $106.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

