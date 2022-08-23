NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after buying an additional 268,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CAT traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.50. 71,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.