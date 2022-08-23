NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,363. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

