NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 32,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after purchasing an additional 237,225 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 62,453 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,695,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 2.2 %
BATS:ITA traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.45. 240,094 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.09.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
