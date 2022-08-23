Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 124,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 927,667 shares.The stock last traded at $3.29 and had previously closed at $2.72.

Specifically, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $843,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,379,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $426,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,059,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,539.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,056,465 shares of company stock worth $20,657,821 and have sold 70,850 shares worth $212,401. Corporate insiders own 31.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nerdy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Nerdy Trading Up 22.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 903,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 519,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 204,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 316.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 464,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 352,516 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Featured Stories

