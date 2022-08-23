Nerva (XNV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00

Nerva (XNV) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nerva has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Nerva has a market capitalization of $91,464.51 and approximately $12.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00084120 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Nerva Coin Profile
XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nerva Coin Trading
