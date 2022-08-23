Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $139.98 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,518.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,653.71 or 0.07685126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00024532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00158782 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00264418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.36 or 0.00717340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.71 or 0.00621391 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001045 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

