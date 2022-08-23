NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Citigroup

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.38.

NTES stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.95 and its 200 day moving average is $93.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $118.19.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.59%. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 25.3% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

