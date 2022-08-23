NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Citigroup

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.38.
NetEase Stock Up 1.2 %
NTES stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.95 and its 200 day moving average is $93.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $118.19.
NetEase Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.
Institutional Trading of NetEase
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 25.3% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
