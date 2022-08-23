Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Netflix were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.73. 57,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.25. The company has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

