NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after buying an additional 2,102,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after buying an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $88.54 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

