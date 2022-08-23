NFTb (NFTB) Price Hits $0.0242

NFTb (NFTB) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One NFTb coin can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. NFTb has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTb has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002163 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00768654 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About NFTb
NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.
Buying and Selling NFTb
