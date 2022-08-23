Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 25,410 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.17% of AZEK worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in AZEK by 37.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in AZEK by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 717.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Zelman & Associates raised AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

