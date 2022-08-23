Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $13,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

PTC Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.20. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $136.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $12,011,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,270,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,103,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $11,846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,471,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,434,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $12,011,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,270,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,103,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,206 shares of company stock worth $55,597,163. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.