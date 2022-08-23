Nicholas Company Inc. Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.6 %

CVS stock opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.75. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

