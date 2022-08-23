Nicholas Company Inc. Has $4.98 Million Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,955 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.16% of InMode worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,922 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 69,925 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 78,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.32. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

