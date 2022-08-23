Nicholas Company Inc. Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

AtriCure Stock Down 0.5 %

AtriCure stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

