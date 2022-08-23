Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in WNS by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 201.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,945,000 after acquiring an additional 586,245 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in WNS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 193,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $85.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average of $80.32. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.68 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

About WNS

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.