Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 38.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56,307 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,112 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
NYSE CMS opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.
CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.
