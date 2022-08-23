Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,670 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hologic worth $15,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,766,000 after acquiring an additional 532,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hologic by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,584,000 after purchasing an additional 423,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,486,000 after purchasing an additional 398,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hologic by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,039,000 after purchasing an additional 781,084 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,229 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

