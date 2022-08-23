Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 1,069,925 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,069,925 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.10% of First Horizon worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $12,108,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $63,489,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $5,695,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,824,237. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

