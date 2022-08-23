Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $81.69.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

