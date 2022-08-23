NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.46.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 2.5 %

NKE stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $212,851,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.