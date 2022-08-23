Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$15.53-15.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.82 billion.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. 10,283,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,892,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.59.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

