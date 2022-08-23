Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.96-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $848.00 million-$852.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.15 million. Novanta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.

Shares of NOVT opened at $147.07 on Tuesday. Novanta has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $184.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.65.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 33.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 15.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth about $413,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

