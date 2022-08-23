NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.5% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,837,239 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,319,889,000 after buying an additional 827,163 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,666,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 230,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $4,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.41. 838,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,939,928. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $431.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.86 and a 200 day moving average of $200.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

