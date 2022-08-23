Nxt (NXT) Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nxt has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $83,819.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nxt has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Waves (WAVES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023471 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016089 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005219 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000530 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002848 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000932 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.
Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.
