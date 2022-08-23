Oasis Network Trading Down 25.3% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $352.78 million and $60.59 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000282 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

