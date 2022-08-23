Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering to Hold

Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE OXY opened at $69.03 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.17.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 422,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 45,254 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 53,567 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

