Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.29

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.29 and last traded at $74.09, with a volume of 713082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 6.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

