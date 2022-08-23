ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.57–$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.33 million. ON24 also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON24 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of ONTF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,399. ON24 has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $458.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17.

Insider Transactions at ON24

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $34,761.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,804.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $385,319.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,027.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $34,761.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,804.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ON24 by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ON24 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON24 by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ON24 by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ON24 by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 119,092 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

