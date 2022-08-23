ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$48.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.91 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.51 EPS.

ON24 Stock Down 2.3 %

ONTF opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. ON24 has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $464.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ON24 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $34,761.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,804.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $34,761.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,804.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $385,319.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,027.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ON24 by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ON24 by 4,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ON24 by 1,092.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

