ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$4.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.1 %

OKE traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.85. 68,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.62. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors reissued an overweight rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 19.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

