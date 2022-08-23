Only1 (LIKE) Market Cap Hits $2.60 Million

Only1 (LIKE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Only1 has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,542.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003839 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00129236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00033617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00075082 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,840,531 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Only1

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

