Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.19-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$940.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.33 million. Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPRT. BTIG Research cut their target price on Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the first quarter worth about $321,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

