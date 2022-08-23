Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.3% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $203.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

