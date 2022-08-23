Orbs (ORBS) Price Hits $0.0396 on Top Exchanges

Orbs (ORBS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $113.90 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbs

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orbs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

