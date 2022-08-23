Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Orchid Island Capital to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:ORC opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $5.17.

Orchid Island Capital Increases Dividend

Orchid Island Capital’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, August 31st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 69.57%. This is an increase from Orchid Island Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORC. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 30,778 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 54,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

