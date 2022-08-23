Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $48.40 million and approximately $615,939.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00083475 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00777605 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,536,994 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

