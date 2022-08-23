Origo (OGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $230,392.43

Origo (OGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Origo has a market cap of $230,392.43 and approximately $2,286.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Origo has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.



About Origo

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork.

Origo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

