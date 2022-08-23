Orion Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,053 shares of company stock worth $258,998 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.90.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

