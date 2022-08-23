Orion Capital Management LLC Has $96,000 Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 472.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. 13,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 327,775 shares of company stock worth $5,869,061 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

