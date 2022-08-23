Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,688,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 13.14% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $75,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 503,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 341,321 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $46.83.

